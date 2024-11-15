PFA seals restaurant, penalizes to nine other food outlets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified its crackdown on the adulteration mafia, launching a series of operations to ensure the quality and safety of food products across the province, sealed a restaurant besides imposing fine to nine food outlets.

Following direct instructions from the Director General (DG) of the Food Authority, Asim Javed, the Director Operations conducted a comprehensive inspection of dairy checkpoints, where a total of 85,000 liters of milk were checked. These inspections were part of the ongoing efforts to prevent food adulteration and enforce stringent hygiene standards.

In addition, 10 well-known restaurants were raided across the city. As a result of the inspections, 9 restaurants were fined a total of Rs. 270,000, while one was shut down for failing to meet hygiene and quality standards. The crackdown also led to the disposal of 85 liters of substandard oil and prohibited food additives.

The inspections were conducted in the early hours of the morning and late into the night, focusing on key locations like Thokar Niaz Baig and Babu Sabu.

The authorities thoroughly examined the contents of 57 vehicles carrying milk, ensuring compliance with health regulations.

The DG Food Authority, Asim Javed, also reported that one popular restaurant was shut down due to violations of food safety protocols, including poor sanitation, non-compliance with previous directives, and the lack of essential records. The restaurant will remain closed until improvements are made.

The inspections revealed severe violations in cleanliness, with freezers in poor condition, and meat and dairy items being stored together. Additionally, washing areas were found open, with exposed drains and mold growing on walls, posing significant health risks.

Asim Javed emphasized that the Food Authority was working tirelessly to provide safe, nutritious food to the public, operating under a zero-tolerance policy as instructed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He further warned that any laxity in food preparation will not be tolerated, and people were encouraged to report violations by calling 1223.