PFA Seals Six Outlets

Thu 05th November 2020

PFA seals six outlets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets, on Thursday inspected various sites while six outlets including five milk shops were sealed for selling adulterated milk.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed five milk shops for selling substandard milk while one Karyana shop was sealed for selling Gutka illegally in Saidpuri gate area.

The teams also imposed fine on seven outlets while notices were issued to 44 outlets to improve cleanliness. He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.

More Stories From Pakistan

