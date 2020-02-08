UrduPoint.com
PFA Seals Six Production Units

Faizan Hashmi 7 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

PFA seals six production units

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) under the supervision of Director General Irfan Memon on Saturday carried out an operation against adulterators in Faisalabad and sealed six food factories over adulteration.

The PFA closed down snacks factories for producing unhygienic snacks with loose colours and rancid oil. Imran Papapar Factory, Noor Muhammad Pappar Factory and Farhan Pappar Factory were sealed on Sumundari Road Sabzi Mandi.

The PFA DG raided Khalil Mirch Chakki (mill) in Bashir Town and sealed it over proved contamination in turmeric and chilli.

He said the team also witnessed the violation of food labelling and poor cleanliness arrangements.

In another raid, Riaz Juice Factory was sealed on Jhang Road for preparing juice by using fungus-infested pulp. Moreover, the PFA watchdog team shut down Lailpur Rehmannia Dairy over the presence of poor quality butter and desi ghee as well as failed to produce a record of raw material.

He said the PFA had discarded 11,220kg substandard pulp; 3,920kg pappadum; 160kg butterand 110kg adulterated desi ghee.

