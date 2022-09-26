PFA seals snacks factory

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a snacks factory at Thokar and confiscated 7,000-kg of unwholesome food.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik here on Monday.

The DG said that the food safety team took action against the factory due to preparing snacks for children with loose colours and germs-infested spices. He added the food business operator also failed to ensure hygienic working environment.

The DG said the team had recovered a huge quantity of inferior quality of ghee tin containersfrom the spot which was, later on, discarded. The food business operator was also using substandardpackaging material.