Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

PFA seals spices unit

LAHORE, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA), during an operation in Lalazar grid station area on Monday sealed a spices manufacturing unit involved in adulteration.

According to PFA spokesperson, the raiding team discarded 1,625 kg fungus-infested whole chilli, 450kg sawdust, 400kg red chili powder and 10 kg loose colours during the operation.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Niswana said the authority closed down a production unit of Diamond Brand Spices and found contaminated harmful ingredients and chemicals in red chilli powder.

He said the PFA watchdogs also witnessed poor storage system, unavailability of labelling on products, an abundance of insects and presence of ready spices on the surface of the floor.

He further said the factory was also failed to produce a food license and medical certificates of their workers on the spot.

He said the PFA was imposed a complete ban on the sale of loose spices and directed them to meet the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that it was compulsory for spice manufactures to mention the details of ingredients, weight, expiry and manufacturing dates, company name, supplier name and address on packing.

The DG said the use of adulterated and inferior quality spices cause health issues for its consumers.

"The Punjab Food Authority would not allow food business operators to breach the rules and regulations at any cost", he added.

