PFA Seals Ten Food Units

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:28 PM

PFA seals ten food units

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) crackdown was continued against substandard food businesses as the teams sealed 10 more food outlets here on Friday.

The crackdown was vigorously carried out at Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions.

A spokesperson for PFA said that the food safety teams checked 155 food units from which 10 food points were sealed over violations while notices were served to 107 shop owners for improvement.

The Raza bakery in Multan over miss branding, Al-Habib soda water at Lodhran were sealed over using poor quality flavors in manufacturing of juices.

Similarly, fri-chicks, Shama pan shop and fuji tea stall at Sahiwal, Nabeel and Nadeem keryana store at Okara, Shafiq pand shop at Bahawalnagar , Habib Shafiq keryana store at Rahim Yar Khan, Mun o Salwa tuck shop and sun pure foods at Muzaffargarh were also sealed.

A sum of Rs 123,000 fine was also imposed to various shops while 696 soda water bottles, 200 litres oil and 100 litres unhygienic juice disposed off.

