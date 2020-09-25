UrduPoint.com
PFA Seals Ten Food Units Over Unhygienic Conditions

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 06:49 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) safety teams raided and sealed ten food points over unhygienic conditions including bakeries and hotels across the district.

PFA has tightened noose further against the unhygienic food manufacturers and its sellers.

The teams also imposed Rs 89200 as fine to owner of one unit.

The teams visited 31 units whole day from which violations found in11 units while warning notices were served to 18 owners.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed to launch operation against unhygienic items manufacturers on daily basis and also checking of expiry date.

