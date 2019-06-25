PFA seals three coffee points, two warehouses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed three coffee outlets and two warehouses during raids in the provincial metropolis on Tuesday.

Following the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial food authority continued its crackdown against adulterators and unhygienic food points across Punjab.

The action was taken against violators under the supervision of PFA Director General Captain (retired) Muhammad Usman in Gulberg area. The operation continued seven hours long.

The team confiscated 14,568 kg unwholesome foods including 1,140 kg expired coffee, 702 kg matcha green tea, 447 kg white chocolate, 480 kg imported tea and 7,954 kg local and imported coffee flavours, tea leaves and powder.

Moreover, PFA's watchdogs also seized 352 kg different powder and syrup, 1,210 kg special imported hot chocolate drink, 1,620 kg imported deluxe hot vanilla drink powder, 1,328 kg hot chocolate and 635 kg dark chocolate.

Director General, Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman said that PFA has registered cases against the owners of warehouses and outlets on charges of fraud and deception. He said that the raids were conducted on the tip-off of PFA's vigilance cell. He said that food authority is taking action against the enemy of public health without any discrimination as per the directives of the CM Punjab.