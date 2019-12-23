PFA seals three fish points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority sealed three fish points and penalized 53 outlets with heavy fines over violation of food act on Monday.

The action was taken against fish points during inspection in the province.

This was informed by Punjab Food Authority Director General Irfan Memon. He said the PFA had visited 230 fish points in a daylong operation including 81 in Lahore zone, 83 in Rawalpindi, 39 in Multan and 27 fish points in Muzaffargarh.

The warning notices were issued to 174 points over minor violations while licenses of 9 points were applied.

The director general said that reasons behind sealing the fish points were not to follow previous instructions of the authority, usage rancid oil and stinky environment.

Irfan Memon further said that PFA watchdog teams had closed down Ice and Spice fish point in Rawalpindi, My Food Point in Attock and Sufi Jee Fish Point in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, a heavy amount of marinated fish with toxic chemicals was stored in non-food graded blue drums.

Furthermore, he said that re-use of low graded cooking oil in the preparation of food was a serious crime in the eye of authority. "Punjab Food Authority would continue its actions until the provision of healthy and safe food", he added.