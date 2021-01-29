UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals Three Food Outlets, Imposes Fine On 11 For Unhygienic Food

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 04:41 PM

PFA seals three food outlets, imposes fine on 11 for unhygienic food

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams on the directives of Director General (DG) PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana has accelerated its ongoing operation and sealed three food outlets here besides imposing fines on 11 food points in different areas of the division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams on the directives of Director General (DG) PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana has accelerated its ongoing operation and sealed three food outlets here besides imposing fines on 11 food points in different areas of the division.

According to a PFA spokesman, the Food Safety Teams conducted raids in Rawal Town and sealed three food outlets over violations of the provincial food regulations and selling poor quality products.

He informed that a team conducted raid at a vinegar production unit and recovered 3500 liters substandard vinegar with fake labeling.

A spices production unit was also sealed as the team recovered open spices stored in poor condition, he added.

Moreover, Nishat Enterprises was sealed on recovery of expired 420 kg meat which was recovered from its storage.

The teams imposed fines on 11 food outlets for poor condition of hygiene while as many as 46 notices were also issued.

He said that those playing with health of people didn't deserve any relaxation and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

He said, the PFA was taking measures for provision of quality food to people including milk, meat and other edibles in the open market. The teams had been directed not to spare those playing with the health of the people, he added.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Market From Nishat

Recent Stories

Unhappy dist admin writes for Education CEO transf ..

57 seconds ago

Hungarian Prime Minister Says to Get Inoculated Wi ..

59 seconds ago

Criminal's gang busted; snatched cash and mobile p ..

1 minute ago

Indian, Pakistani delegates clash over Kashmir at ..

1 minute ago

Baharia sunflower cultivation should be completed ..

5 minutes ago

Students from Cadet College Hasan Abdal attend pol ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.