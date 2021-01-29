PFA seals three food outlets, imposes fine on 11 for unhygienic food

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams on the directives of Director General (DG) PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana has accelerated its ongoing operation and sealed three food outlets here besides imposing fines on 11 food points in different areas of the division.

According to a PFA spokesman, the Food Safety Teams conducted raids in Rawal Town and sealed three food outlets over violations of the provincial food regulations and selling poor quality products.

He informed that a team conducted raid at a vinegar production unit and recovered 3500 liters substandard vinegar with fake labeling.

A spices production unit was also sealed as the team recovered open spices stored in poor condition, he added.

Moreover, Nishat Enterprises was sealed on recovery of expired 420 kg meat which was recovered from its storage.

The teams imposed fines on 11 food outlets for poor condition of hygiene while as many as 46 notices were also issued.

He said that those playing with health of people didn't deserve any relaxation and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

He said, the PFA was taking measures for provision of quality food to people including milk, meat and other edibles in the open market. The teams had been directed not to spare those playing with the health of the people, he added.