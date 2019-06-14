PFA seals three food points

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed three eateries during checking of various shops in south Punjab , on Friday.

According to PFA sources, the teams of PFA raided in different cities including Rajanpur, DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Bahawalnager and Multan and imposed fine of Rs 148,000 on various food shops over use of substandard material and ignoring cleanliness arrangements.

Similarly, food points including a salt dealer, AD Foods and another eatery was sealed.

Director General Punjab Food Authority Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman said that nobody would be allowed to play havoc with lives of the people. The PFA would continue crackdown against sale of substandard food items, he concluded.