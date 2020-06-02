PFA seals three food points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed three food points and served warning notices for improvement to 345 eateries during the operation across Punjab.

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday, the authority also imposed Rs 272,000 cumulative fine on 52 food business operators.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the purpose of the operation was to ensure the implementation of food laws and the provision of healthy and safe food in the market as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

PFA Sargodha team sealed United Bakers & Sweets for worst condition of hygiene and non-compliance of instructions.

The authority also closed down a 'karyana' store in Rajanpur for selling loose spices and expired food items, failing to present record and poor cleanliness arrangements in the storage area. Similarly, a dairy safety team sealed a milk shop in Gujranwala for selling tainted milk, not having medical certificates and unhygienic conditions.