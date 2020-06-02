UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals Three Food Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:50 PM

PFA seals three food points

LAHORE, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed three food points and served warning notices for improvement to 345 eateries during the operation across Punjab.

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday, the authority also imposed Rs 272,000 cumulative fine on 52 food business operators.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the purpose of the operation was to ensure the implementation of food laws and the provision of healthy and safe food in the market as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

PFA Sargodha team sealed United Bakers & Sweets for worst condition of hygiene and non-compliance of instructions.

The authority also closed down a 'karyana' store in Rajanpur for selling loose spices and expired food items, failing to present record and poor cleanliness arrangements in the storage area. Similarly, a dairy safety team sealed a milk shop in Gujranwala for selling tainted milk, not having medical certificates and unhygienic conditions.

Related Topics

Business Chief Minister Punjab Poor Punjab Fine Sargodha Gujranwala Rajanpur Market Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

11 minutes ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

56 minutes ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

56 minutes ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.