PFA seals three food points over sub-standard items

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed three food points and imposed fine on two others over sub-standard and expired food items during a crack down launched here on Sunday.

As per directives of Director General PFA Irfan Memon, the PFA teams visiting different markets on daily basis to check quality of food items.

The teams visited different markets and checked 61 shops on Sunday during which three shops found involved in selling sub-standard and expired food items. The PFA team sealed the shops and imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on two other shops over poor cleanliness arrangements and low quality material.

PFA officials sources said that operations would continue on daily basis in order to ensure availability of good quality food items for citizens.