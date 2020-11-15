UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals Three Food Points Over Sub-standard Items

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

PFA seals three food points over sub-standard items

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed three food points and imposed fine on two others over sub-standard and expired food items during a crack down launched here on Sunday.

As per directives of Director General PFA Irfan Memon, the PFA teams visiting different markets on daily basis to check quality of food items.

The teams visited different markets and checked 61 shops on Sunday during which three shops found involved in selling sub-standard and expired food items. The PFA team sealed the shops and imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on two other shops over poor cleanliness arrangements and low quality material.

PFA officials sources said that operations would continue on daily basis in order to ensure availability of good quality food items for citizens.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Fine Sunday Market

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank successfully closes lowest ever ..

56 minutes ago

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

1 hour ago

Companies that engage in ESR must submit annual no ..

1 hour ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.