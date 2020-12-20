UrduPoint.com
PFA Seals Three Slaughterhouses

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

PFA seals three slaughterhouses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams sealed three slaughterhouses, a food factory, a food caterer and a paan shop over non-compliance.

The PFA teams raided Noor Dera slaughter house for selling rotten and unhygienic meat.

Likewise, in Ghoray Shah area of metropolis, teams sealed other two slaughterhouses over non-compliance as well. The meat was taken into custody and later discarded.

Moreover, teams sealed Waheed Desi Food Factory for using unhygienic chemicals and food colour for the preparation of various products. The premises and food production area was also swarming with insects, said DG PFA Rafaqat Ali Nisowana here on Sunday.

For ignoring the previous instructions for improvement given by the PFA, Jhoolay Laal Pakwaan Centrein Ravi Town and Bhola Paan Shop in Kasur for selling banned Gutka were sealed, said the DG PFA.

