UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals Three Warehouses For Violating Packaging Law In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:13 PM

PFA seals three warehouses for violating packaging law in Rawalpindi

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday carried out operation in Ganjmandi area of Rawalpindi and sealed three warehouses for violating law and sealed expired imported beverages and powdered milk

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday carried out operation in Ganjmandi area of Rawalpindi and sealed three warehouses for violating law and sealed expired imported beverages and powdered milk.The PFA carried out the operation under the supervision of its Director General retried Captain Muhammad Usman.Usman said that PFA is taking indiscriminate action against the illicit practice of fake beverages in food industry.He said that PFA has confiscated 21,800 tin cans, 355kg expired Indian powdered milk, 936 packets of gelato biscuits during an 8-hours long operation.The Authority has sealed Potohar Goods Company for changing the label of expired energy drinks.He said that expired drinks were purchased at a fairly cheap price and supplied in market after changing the expiry dates.

He further said that food teams raided Ramazan Godown and sealed it due to the presence of 12,300 tins.In another raid, Saleem warehouse was closed down by PFA over wrong labelling. The director general said that expired powdered milk was selling in the name of skimmed milk after changing its labelling while it was imported from India.The DG has appealed citizens to purchase good quality and ratified products from reliable stores.

He added that people can inform PFA about adulteration mafia, expired products and food-related issues on its Facebook page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500.

Related Topics

India Punjab Mobile Facebook Company Rawalpindi Price Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Army, Chromatex bag boys, girls doubles in nationa ..

1 minute ago

China will continue to import Iranian oil: Chinese ..

1 minute ago

Olympic day archery championship at Murree

1 minute ago

Punjab nurses directed to observe strict complianc ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan supports Afghan led & afghan owned peace ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Invites Macron to Visit Russia in 2020 for C ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.