PFA seals three warehouses for violating packaging law in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday carried out operation in Ganjmandi area of Rawalpindi and sealed three warehouses for violating law and sealed expired imported beverages and powdered milk.The PFA carried out the operation under the supervision of its Director General retried Captain Muhammad Usman.Usman said that PFA is taking indiscriminate action against the illicit practice of fake beverages in food industry.He said that PFA has confiscated 21,800 tin cans, 355kg expired Indian powdered milk, 936 packets of gelato biscuits during an 8-hours long operation.The Authority has sealed Potohar Goods Company for changing the label of expired energy drinks.He said that expired drinks were purchased at a fairly cheap price and supplied in market after changing the expiry dates.

He further said that food teams raided Ramazan Godown and sealed it due to the presence of 12,300 tins.In another raid, Saleem warehouse was closed down by PFA over wrong labelling. The director general said that expired powdered milk was selling in the name of skimmed milk after changing its labelling while it was imported from India.The DG has appealed citizens to purchase good quality and ratified products from reliable stores.

He added that people can inform PFA about adulteration mafia, expired products and food-related issues on its Facebook page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500.