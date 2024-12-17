PFA Seals Two Dairy Points Over Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 11:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Punjab food Authority(PFA) teams on Tuesday sealed two dairy points over violation.
According to PFA sources,Food Safety Officer Aqsa Khalid visited various shops and sealed two dairy points on violations and launched FIR against the owners including Tanveer Ahmed and Munir Ahmed,imposing fine of Rs.62,000 to both dairy owners.
PFA teams also severed 27 warning notices to several shops over violations.
Recent Stories
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024
Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO
Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues
OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing
Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..
19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded
Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrd ..
Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA seals two dairy points over violations2 minutes ago
-
New eye ward inaugurated at Civil hospital12 minutes ago
-
Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on Police Checkpost in Shangla12 minutes ago
-
DPM Senator Dar leaves for Cairo to attend 11th D-8 Summit21 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi observed1 hour ago
-
Notorious robber killed in police encounter,SHO injured1 hour ago
-
ECP reduces gender gap to 7.4% in 2024 elections, says secretary12 hours ago
-
19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded12 hours ago
-
PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP12 hours ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign12 hours ago
-
Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Rana Sanaullah12 hours ago
-
Govt promoting rich culture internationally: Mushaal12 hours ago