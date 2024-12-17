Open Menu

PFA Seals Two Dairy Points Over Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 11:40 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Punjab food Authority(PFA) teams on Tuesday sealed two dairy points over violation.

According to PFA sources,Food Safety Officer Aqsa Khalid visited various shops and sealed two dairy points on violations and launched FIR against the owners including Tanveer Ahmed and Munir Ahmed,imposing fine of Rs.62,000 to both dairy owners.

PFA teams also severed 27 warning notices to several shops over violations.

