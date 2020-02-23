PFA seals two dairy units, ice factory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has disposed of 15000 liters substandard milk and sealed three food businesses including two dairy units and an ice factory during a grand operation against adulterated milk in Punjab.

The dairy safety teams had inspected 49000 liters milk by placing screening pickets round-the-clock in Sargodha and Mandi Bhauddin. The authority had disposed of 10000 liters tainted milk in DG Khan and 5000 liters milk in Sargodha.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that team inspected dairy farms, ice factories and milk supplying vehicles during the crackdown.

He said that milk was discarded due to having low lactometer reading, proved contamination of harmful chemicals, powder, urea and water which used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk.

In Mandi Bhauddin, Gondal Dairy and Madina Dairy were sealed for producing adulterated and fake milk. Meanwhile, the PFA watchdog team shut down Madina Ice Factory for storing fake milk in ice blocks.

The authority registered a case against the accused on account ofadulteration.