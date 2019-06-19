UrduPoint.com
PFA Seals Two Fake Drink Making Factories

Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:59 PM

PFA seals two fake drink making factories

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) has unearthed two fake carbonated drink making factories and confiscated 56,772 litres spurious soft drinks in two different raids conducted in the area of Wagah and Haloki here on Wednesday.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Capt(R) Muhammad Usman. He said that PFA had registered a case in this regard.

He said that the teams had caught them red-handed making fake carbonated drinks of different brands with artificial flavours, hazardous chemicals and contaminated water.

Meanwhile, the PFA foiled an attempt to supply this consignment of thousands of litres' fake drinks in the market while taking timely action .

He added that these fake drinks were supplied on bus stations and railway stations across Punjab.

Muhammad Usman said that the use of fake carbonate drinks causes cancer, stomach ulcer and other diseases. He said that PFA had discarded over 1,200,000 fake drinks of different brands in the current year.

DG PFA appealed people to use homemade juices instead of carbonated drinks.

