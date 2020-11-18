UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals Two Fake-milk Manufacturing Factories

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:21 PM

PFA seals two fake-milk manufacturing factories

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed two fake-milk manufacturing factories located at different areas of tehsil Mian Channu Wednesday morning

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed two fake-milk manufacturing factories located at different areas of tehsil Mian Channu Wednesday morning.

According to DG Food Authority Irfan Maimon the raid was conducted on tip off at Talamba factory, where milk was being prepared with mixing of polluted form of powder and substandard ghee.

A similar raid was also held at Siraj Dairy Shop situated at Thana Road. It was also closed for fake milk preparation on the spot.

About 190 litre material branded as Aghaz ghee, 50 litre fake milk, 20 kg powder and a chiller was taken into custody.

Irfan Maimon stated on the occasion that fictitious and adulterated milk used to cause shortening of children' upbringing. He said there was no place for adulteration mafia in the Punjab as PFA was determined to chase them in every nooks and corners of the province.

Related Topics

Punjab Road

Recent Stories

PM to visit Faisalabad today

6 minutes ago

Government disburses Rs 24.42 bln for retired empl ..

48 seconds ago

European car sales swerve lower

49 seconds ago

UK insurer RSA agrees 7.2 bn takeover by Canadian, ..

51 seconds ago

Chances of light rain tomorrow in Capital: PMD

56 seconds ago

World Philosophy Day to be marked on Thursday

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.