PFA seals two fat rending units, confiscates 5400 litres oil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority has unearthed two fat rending units extracting oil from the fat of animals, here on Wednesday.

The raids were conducted in the area of Sherakot, under the supervision of PFA Director General Capt (R) Muhammad Usman.

PFA team confiscated more than 5400 litres oil during the raids.

PFA Director General said that oil was being produced after heating filths and fats of animals.

He said that dirty oil was being supplied in local hotels instead of Bio-diesel companies. He said that this oil was sold in the market after mixing in the used oil.

The director general further said that the use of harmful oil in the food might lead to stomach problems and fatal diseases.