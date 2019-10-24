UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals Two Fat Rending Units, Confiscates 5400 Litres Oil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

PFA seals two fat rending units, confiscates 5400 litres oil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority has unearthed two fat rending units extracting oil from the fat of animals, here on Wednesday.

The raids were conducted in the area of Sherakot, under the supervision of PFA Director General Capt (R) Muhammad Usman.

PFA team confiscated more than 5400 litres oil during the raids.

PFA Director General said that oil was being produced after heating filths and fats of animals.

He said that dirty oil was being supplied in local hotels instead of Bio-diesel companies. He said that this oil was sold in the market after mixing in the used oil.

The director general further said that the use of harmful oil in the food might lead to stomach problems and fatal diseases.

Related Topics

Punjab Oil Lead Market From Fat

Recent Stories

Police arrest gang involved in robbing foreign tra ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

51 minutes ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

51 minutes ago

Maulana wants to divert media attention from Kashm ..

55 minutes ago

Venezuelan President Says Heading to Azerbaijan fo ..

7 minutes ago

Russia to Further Assist African Countries in Solv ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.