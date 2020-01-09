UrduPoint.com
PFA Seals Two Food Centers, Discards 0.3 Mln Rotten Eggs

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

PFA seals two food centers, discards 0.3 mln rotten eggs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Thursday sealed two food business centers and discarded 0.3 million rotten eggs during an operation in Chichawatni and Sahiwal.

The teams of the authority under the supervision of its Director General Irfan Memon took action against FBOs over non-compliance with food law.

The authority had sealed Bake Master Food Industry and Koh-e-Noor Dairy over the recovery of 750kg fungus-infested food items and 68 rolls of fake labelling.

Acting on a tip-off, the authority raided Faizan Cold Store and confiscated a huge cache of hatchery eggs.

These rotten eggs were used to supply to bakeries and biscuit powder manufacturing companies. The confiscated rotten eggs would be discarded after bringing at solid waste dumping site as per eco-friendly policy to protect environment.

The DG PFA said that M.A Foods, Ravi Cold Store and Haji Nazir & Sons Cold Store had been charged with hefty fines over poor arrangements.

He further said that vigilance teams were active across the province against the adulteration mafia.

