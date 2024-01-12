PFA Seals Two Food Factories
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 09:54 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed two food factories and seized heavy quantity of adulterated and unhygienic edible items from the spot.
PFA spokesman said here on Friday that the teams during checking found preparation of spurious, adulterated and unhygienic edible items in two factories situated at Satiana Road and in Rabbani Colony Yousuf Town.
Therefore, the teams sealed premises of both food factories and seized 9 machines, 5000 kilograms (kg) Amchoor, 2700 kg 'Chooran', 700 kg Jeera (cumin seeds), 300 kg soda, 250 kg citric acid, 420 kg salt and 250 kg other items from the spot, he added.
