PFA Seals Two Food Outlets

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed two food outlets during an inspection on Friday and also imposed heavy fine on poor sanitary and hygiene conditions.

The inspection targeted 14 restaurants and samosa units, resulting in the closure of two units for poor sanitary conditions. A total fine of 380,000 rupees was imposed during the operation.

The authorities took action due to the use of unusable oil for frying, as highlighted by the DG of the Food Authority.

Furthermore, food handlers were found lacking medical and training certifications, with several storage areas infested with pests and displaying unapproved labels.

The use of substandard oil in food preparation can significantly affect the liver and stomach, warned the DG Food Authority.

