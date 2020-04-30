PFA seals two food outlets for manufacturing mango juice with unidentified ingredients

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) safety teams raided and sealed two food points in city for manufacturing juice with expired sweeteners

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) safety teams raided and sealed two food points in city for manufacturing juice with expired sweeteners.

The teams led by Director Operations South, Shahzad Magsi raided two food outlets and sealed for improper labeling, unidentified ingredients and violating already served notices.

Mughal Food Industry located at Nag Shah Road and Malik Food Industry at Dunyapur Road were sealed on Thursday.

2,250 litre mango drink,1950 kg mango pulp, two filing plants and 1200 used bottles were recovered from Malik Food Industry.

1,000 litre mango juice, 25 kg pomegranate flavour, and 23 kg expired sweeteners were disposed of at the spot, said a news release issued here.

Meanwhile, DG PFA Irfan Memon said that usage of sucral and other sweeteners result in heart, sugar and kidney diseases adding that these sweetener can be dangerous in wake of coronavirus pandemic