PFA Seals Two Food Points For Unhygienic Conditions, Adulteration

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:09 PM

PFA seals two food points for unhygienic conditions, adulteration

Safety teams raided and sealed two food points for unhygienic conditions at juice plant and adulteration in red chilies at another food factory

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) Punjab Food Authority (Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) safety teams raided and sealed two food points for unhygienic conditions at juice plant and adulteration in red chilies at another food factory.

The food pints were sealed under special crackdown against spurious juice and adulterated spice factories.

The teams led by Director Operations South, Shahzad Magsi raided fake juice plant and sealed it for finding dead flies in raw material for the juice.

Koh-i-Noor foods drinks was sealed after disposing off 150 liter substandard juice whereas a spice.

Juice plant had no labeling besides no analysis report of the ready juice was not available with it.

Al Habib Foods, Layyah was sealed because of the adulteration in the red chilies , said a news release issued here.

In other raids, 340 liters substandard milk, 18 kg expired spices and 17 liters of drinks were disposed off, it added.

More Stories From Pakistan

