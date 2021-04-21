PFA seals two food production units

UrduPoint.com
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday carried out crackdown against substandard food businesses and sealed two more food production units

The crackdown was carried out at Mehmood Booti and Shera Kot area while the teams seized around 3000 kg substandard ketchup, 500 litter unhealthy oil, three gas cylinders and other machinery over poor cleanliness.

The FIRs were also lodged against the owners of the production units.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Niswana said that the food safety teams checked various other food units in the area from which two units were sealed over violations.

He said that unhealthy chemicals were being used instead of eggs for production of mayonnaise.

He maintained that during raid, fake labeling and duplicate packaging of famous brands were also found.

PFA DG suggested the people to always prefer home made products instead of artificial.

He said that in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar,operations were underway against counterfeiters and strict action would continue againstadulteration. No one would allow to play with people's health, he warned.

