PFA Seals Two Godowns, Confiscates 27,600 Kg Expired Food Items

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:49 PM

PFA seals two godowns, confiscates 27,600 kg expired food items

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed two godowns and recovered 27,600kg unwholesome food which was kept for selling to local food business operators

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed two godowns and recovered 27,600kg unwholesome food which was kept for selling to local food business operators.

The authority also registered a case against the owners of the godown for violating PFA laws.

The food safety team raided Yameen and Din Muhammad godowns in the vicinity of Dena Nath Phool Nagar and foiled an attempt to supply the stock of expired noodles, spices and chocolates to markets, said a PFA spokesman here .

PFA also seized a truck loaded with 3,000 kg noodles, he said and added that expired food was stored in the warehouses after purchasing at a fairly cheap price from different production units and supplied in the market after changing the expiry dates. He said that expired noodles and spices were kept on the dirty floor for packing in the premises.

Meanwhile, PFA Director General Irfan Memon said, "The sale and purchase of expired food is illegal and strict action will be taken against adulterators and counterfeiters."

