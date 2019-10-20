PFA seals two grinding,salt units

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed two grinding and a salt processing unit on adulteration charges during an operation to control sale of loose spices in Okara.

This was said by DG PFA Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, adding that the authority had confiscated 7,000kg loose spices, five grinding units and a huge quantity of raw material during different raids.

The PFA sealed Haji Munawar, Haji Rehman Atta Masala Chaki and Karmanwala Namak (salt) owing to produce loose spices.

He said that red chilli powder was being produced by adding substandard and hazardous ingredients in it including loose non-food grade colours and chemicals.

The teams also took action against poor arrangements of cleanliness, poor storage system,an abundance of insects and non-compliance with authority instructions.

Apart from that, workers of the units did not have medical certificates.

The DG mentioned that the use of unsafe ingredients in loose spices might cause to stomach and intestine ulcer, as well as fatal diseases.