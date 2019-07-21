PFA seals two hotels,imposes fine during inspection

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed two hotels during its annual inspection campaign of three and four star hotels across the province.

The campaign was kicked off on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

PFA Director General Cap (retd) Muhammad Usman said that food safety teams had inspected 27 hotels in a day-long operation on Sunday.

The teams have visited nine hotels in Lahore, five each in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala, two in Sialkot and one in Multan.

Meanwhile, PFA imposed Rs110,000 cumulative fine on five eateries and issued warning notices for improvement to 19 hotels.

He said that hotels were sealed for using expired khoya, cheese and meat, loose tainted spices and rotten vegetables.

The teams also found poor storage system, stale fish, poor quality coconut and a huge quantity of spoiled semolina.

He said that the raiding teams thoroughly examined kitchens, production areas, warehouses, dining areas and other sections of the hotels.

Muhammad Usman said that the PFA was checking hotels as per its inspection schedule for 2019. He further said that PFA would ensure the implementation of the law and bound food industry to follow the regulations as well.