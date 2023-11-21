PFA seals two marriage halls, serves notices on 1,295 others on poor arrangements

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) penalized 504 marriage halls and marquees over poor arrangements besides issuing warning notices to 1,295 others during a province-wide inspection drive in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) penalized 504 marriage halls and marquees over poor arrangements besides issuing warning notices to 1,295 others during a province-wide inspection drive in Punjab.

The authority also closed down two marriage halls for using expired food ingredients during the preparation of food dishes. Further, the authority discarded 424kg of stale food, 190kg of prohibited chemicals, 182kg of expired ingredients, 183 litres of fabricated drinks and 80 litres of substandard used cooking oil.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said in a statement, that food safety teams took action against food business operators (FBOs) for failing to meet the food safety standards, poor cleanliness arrangements, abundance of insects in production areas and using expired ingredients.

He said that warning notices were issued over minor issues and directed food business operators (FBO) to bring improvement as per the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

PFA’s watchdogs inspected more than 1,950 marriage halls and marquees in different divisions of Punjab including 606 in Lahore, 142 in Faisalabad, 132 in Sahiwal, 202 in Rawalpindi, 458 in Gujranwala, 105 in Sargodha, 156 in Multan and 61 in DG Khan division, he said.

Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the food authority would not compromise on the quality of food and take indiscriminate action against violators as per the law. He directed marriage hall owners to ensure the implementation of the PFA rules. He said continuous operations were ongoing to ensure the supply of safe, fresh and quality food throughout the province.

He requested the public to report on PFA helpline 1223 in case of any complaint about food.