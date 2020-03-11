PFA seals two outlets, imposes fine of Rs 95,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Wednesday inspected various sites and sealed two for not following the SOPs regarding maintaining food standard.

The department's spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Superstar Ice cream unit for using fake labels while Waqas rendering unit was sealed for not having medical certificates of the employees and proper cleanliness arrangements.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 95,000 on various outlets while notices were issued to 81 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.