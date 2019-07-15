UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals Two Soft Drink Factories,seizes 35000 Bottles

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

PFA seals two soft drink factories,seizes 35000 bottles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Following orders of the Punjab Government to take action against adulteration in province, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) taking action Sunday sealed two soft drink factory for preparing forged drinks by using harmful ingredients.

The food safety teams of the PFA during an inspection drive in city sealed two soft drinks factory near Saghian bridge for using expired ingredients and seized 35000 forged bottles of some prominent brands.

DG PFA Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that these factories were preparing substandard and forged soft drinks. He said that such kind of colas and soft drinks causing dreadful diseases like stomach ulcer and cancer.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Sunday Cancer

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French embassy&#039;s r ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

2 hours ago

Abdul Al Nuaimi, Noura Al Kaabi launch &quot;Cultu ..

2 hours ago

DSCD conducts survey on Sharjah Police performance

2 hours ago

New UAE space law in final publishing stage: Moham ..

2 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi clinch world endurance crown in Pol ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.