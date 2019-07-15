PFA seals two soft drink factories,seizes 35000 bottles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Following orders of the Punjab Government to take action against adulteration in province, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) taking action Sunday sealed two soft drink factory for preparing forged drinks by using harmful ingredients.

The food safety teams of the PFA during an inspection drive in city sealed two soft drinks factory near Saghian bridge for using expired ingredients and seized 35000 forged bottles of some prominent brands.

DG PFA Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that these factories were preparing substandard and forged soft drinks. He said that such kind of colas and soft drinks causing dreadful diseases like stomach ulcer and cancer.