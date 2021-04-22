PFA seals unit for producing substandard food items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) Thursday sealed a mayonnaise production plant at Bund Road over use of substandard material and poor cleanliness conditions.

A PFA team, under the supervision of Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana, conducted an operation and seized 450-kg mayonnaise and 150-kg starch, prepared with harmful chemicals.

The team also confiscated mixer and other machinery over poor cleanliness conditions at the plant.

The PFA DG said that unhealthy chemicals and fungus-infected drums were being used at the production plant and harmful chemicals were also being used instead of eggs for preparation of mayonnaise. He said that mislabeling and duplicate packaging for famous brands was also detected there.