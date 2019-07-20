UrduPoint.com
PFA Seals Unit, Serves Notices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 09:10 PM

PFA seals unit, serves notices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority on Saturday sealed a factory and issued warning notices for bringing improvement to numerous food business operators (FBOs) while inspecting the juice pulp manufacturing units in Punjab.

According to PFA spokesperson, food safety teams have visited six factories in Faisalabad division, two in Multan and four units in Sargodha.

During the inspection, PFA has imposed fine to one unit and also warned seven FBOs to bring reforms in their working environment and production.

PFA Director General (ret) Cap Muhammad Usman said that PFA sealed Oriental Fruits Factory manufacturing spurious fruit pulp for juices by using hazardous chemicals, loose and non-food grade colours.

He said that the team also witnessed the usage of non-food grade drums for storage purpose, adding that the factory was also violating the packaging law.

DG PFA has vowed to make Punjab free of adulterated food as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He has appealed the citizens to prefer homemade food and purchase ratified products from reliable stores.

