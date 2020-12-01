PFA seals water unit, bakery

UrduPoint.com
Tue 01st December 2020

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a water unit and a bakery over violations, here on Tuesday

PFA spokesman said that PFA team during checking found that Ajmal Bakery is using rotten and hatchery eggs in making various edible items while their sanitary condition was also not up to the mark.

Therefore, the PFA team sealed the bakery by confiscating more than 15000 rotten eggs which were later on destroyed.

Similarly, the PFA team also sealed a water unit as its administration failed to produce water testing record.

Meanwhile, PFA team also imposed fine of Rs 67000 on the owners of different eatery shops in Faisalabad on charge of poor sanitary condition and selling low quality food items, spokesman added.

