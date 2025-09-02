Open Menu

PFA Seized 15 Food Points Over Unhygienic Food

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 12:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Food Authority(PFA) seized 15 food points over unhygienic food here in Daska,Sialkot city area on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson,PFA teams launched a crackdown in Daska,Sialkot city area and Pasrur on the direction of Director General(DG)(PFA) and seized 15 food points over unhygienic food,imposing a fine of total Rs.150,000.

Large quantities of expired carbonated beverages,spices,bakery items and snack products were seized and destroyed on the spot.

During inspections,extreme poor hygiene conditions were found,including filthy surroundings,flies in kitchens, broken freezers storing meat and dairy items together and lack of medical and training certificates of staff,spokesperson added.

He warned that consumption of substandard food could cause food poisoning and other diseases.

“There will be zero tolerance against those playing with public health,”said DG PFA .

