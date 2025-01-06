Open Menu

PFA Seizes 1,000kg Gram Flour Prepared With Corn Husk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 08:39 PM

PFA seizes 1,000kg gram flour prepared with corn husk

Punjab Food Authority unearthed a manufacturing unit making besan (gram flour) from corn husk, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Punjab Food Authority unearthed a manufacturing unit making besan (gram flour) from corn husk, here on Monday.

The authority spokesperson said that a food safety team raided a unit in the Partab Nagar area and seized 1000kg corn flour, 500kg corn husk, 500kg gram pulse (Daal Chana) and 250kg adulterated besan.

The team also seized machinery installed there, arrested an accused and registered a case against the unit's owner.

The team also found poor sanitation and insects in the unit. There were no medical certificates of workers and food license.

The samples of besan and corn were sent to the lab for analysis.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab From Flour

Recent Stories

4 bootleggers held, 158 liters liquor recovered

4 bootleggers held, 158 liters liquor recovered

24 seconds ago
 384 EUM students get Honhaar scholarship

384 EUM students get Honhaar scholarship

26 seconds ago
 15 suspects arrested in Shahzad Town during ICT Po ..

15 suspects arrested in Shahzad Town during ICT Police search operation

27 seconds ago
 AARI scientists researching on 600 new lines of ch ..

AARI scientists researching on 600 new lines of chickpea, lentil: Dr Khalid Huss ..

29 seconds ago
 CNS praises Coastal Command for safeguarding count ..

CNS praises Coastal Command for safeguarding country’s coastal areas despite c ..

17 seconds ago
 FDA provides relief on 2,888 applications last yea ..

FDA provides relief on 2,888 applications last year

18 seconds ago
PFA seizes 1,000kg gram flour prepared with corn h ..

PFA seizes 1,000kg gram flour prepared with corn husk

20 seconds ago
 IHC disposes of PTI leader's plea seeking cases de ..

IHC disposes of PTI leader's plea seeking cases details

21 seconds ago
 Pet cat show held

Pet cat show held

23 seconds ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 to kick off ..

International Defence Conference 2025 to kick off February 16

25 minutes ago
 IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case

IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case

26 minutes ago
 QESCO removes 295 transformers of agriculture cons ..

QESCO removes 295 transformers of agriculture consumers after installing solar

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan