PFA seizes 1,000kg gram flour prepared with corn husk

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Punjab Food Authority unearthed a manufacturing unit making besan (gram flour) from corn husk, here on Monday.

The authority spokesperson said that a food safety team raided a unit in the Partab Nagar area and seized 1000kg corn flour, 500kg corn husk, 500kg gram pulse (Daal Chana) and 250kg adulterated besan.

The team also seized machinery installed there, arrested an accused and registered a case against the unit's owner.

The team also found poor sanitation and insects in the unit. There were no medical certificates of workers and food license.

The samples of besan and corn were sent to the lab for analysis.