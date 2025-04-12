Open Menu

PFA Seizes 110kg Diseased Meat From Illegal Slaughterhouse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM

PFA seizes 110kg diseased meat from illegal slaughterhouse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) raided an illegal slaughterhouse on Okara Road and seized 110 kilogram meat of sick animals.

According to a PFA spokesman, a team, on a tip-off, raided a slaughterhouse which was being run illegally on Okara Road. The team found slaughtering of sick animals while sanitation of the slaughterhouse was also very poor. It also lacked mandatory operational records.

The PFA team along with a veterinary specialist thoroughly examined the meat on the spot and confirmed its unfitness for consumption.

Therefore, the PFA team confiscated 110 kg diseased meat while it was later discarded. A case was also registered against the accused while further action is under progress, he added.

The PFA spokesman said that sale of meat of dead or sick animals and adulterated butter pose severe health risks including liver and stomach diseases. He said some elements are playing with the human health only for minting money. Now the PFA has launched a vigorous campaign against the profiteering mafias who are endangering public health for financial gains, he added.

