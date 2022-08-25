UrduPoint.com

PFA Seizes 1125 Kg Prohibited Salt, FIR Registered Against Owners

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided and seized a large consignment of prohibited Chinese salt from Mumtazabad area Multan.

The PFA team recovered 1125 kg of Chinese salt from Jilani Foods packing unit.

The team also got registered an FIR against the spice unit owners at Mumtazabad police station.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Director Operations South and Additional Director Operations PFA.

According to Director General food authority Shoaib Khan Jadoon, the prohibited salt was to be packed and supplied to Multan city and other areas.

Consumption of Chinese salt leads to high blood pressure heart diseases, headache, mental and physical weakness.

He said that Chinese salt has been banned due to adverse effects on human health.

Those who doing nefarious business in the name of food didn't deserve any concession, said DG Food.

