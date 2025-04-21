PFA seizes 1,200 litres fake drinks, imposes fine on bakery in Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Monday raided a bakery in Taxila and seized some 1,200 litres of fake drinks.

Besides destroying the fake cold drinks, a fine of Rs 70,000 was also imposed on the owner of Bakers Unit situated near the Taxila Grid Station, a PFA spokesman said.

He said the Authority was carrying out an action against the outlets selling fake cold drinks across Taxila. He asked the citizens to contact the helpline 1223 in case of any complaint.