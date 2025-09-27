PFA Seizes 1,200 Litres Of Used Oil In Rawalpindi
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Saturday seized 1,200 litres of used oil from a warehouse in Kabootar Gali, Ganj Mandi, and destroyed it on the spot during an operation against substandard oil.
According to a PFA spokesman, no record of the oil was available in the warehouse, and legal proceedings against those responsible were initiated at the police station concerned.
The spokesman said,” The reuse of used oil is strictly prohibited as it causes various diseases.” He added that strict operations were being carried out across the province against those involved in selling or dealing in substandard and used oil.
He urged citizens to report any such complaints on the PFA Helpline 1223.
Recent Stories
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York
Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
China launches new meteorological satellite
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young doctors nation’s valuable asset : Azam Tarar2 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 1,200 litres of used oil in Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
Expired biscuits, substandard ice cream seized12 minutes ago
-
Dengue prevention campaign underway in Gujrat22 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest eight, recover liquor and arms32 minutes ago
-
DPO inaugurates renovated Police check post at Dera-Bhakkar bridge32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits hospital32 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed32 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case solved in 3 days32 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 10 smugglers with over 91 kg of drugs worth Rs 13.5 mln32 minutes ago
-
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz37 minutes ago
-
PM commends security forces for eliminating 17 Khwarij42 minutes ago