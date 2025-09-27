Open Menu

PFA Seizes 1,200 Litres Of Used Oil In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PFA seizes 1,200 litres of used oil in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Saturday seized 1,200 litres of used oil from a warehouse in Kabootar Gali, Ganj Mandi, and destroyed it on the spot during an operation against substandard oil.

According to a PFA spokesman, no record of the oil was available in the warehouse, and legal proceedings against those responsible were initiated at the police station concerned.

The spokesman said,” The reuse of used oil is strictly prohibited as it causes various diseases.” He added that strict operations were being carried out across the province against those involved in selling or dealing in substandard and used oil.

He urged citizens to report any such complaints on the PFA Helpline 1223.

