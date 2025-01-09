PFA Seizes 1200kg Dead Chicken
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 07:05 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams arrested two people, who were attempting to supply 1200kg dead chicken meat, and registered a case against them
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams arrested two people, who were attempting to supply 1200kg dead chicken meat, and registered a case against them.
According to official sources here on Thursday, the authority discarded the chicken meat, which was seized from two vehicles at pickets on Samundri Road and Jhang Road.
The vehicles were impounded at police stations while one person was apprehended. The accused were going to supply dead meat to fast food points and marriage halls.
