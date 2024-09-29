PFA seizes 1,500 kg Chinese salt

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) In a significant operation to protect public health, the Punjab food Authority (PFA) has confiscated 1,500 kg of banned Chinese salt.

Acting on the orders of the Director-General, PFA teams carried out a raid in Bagh Sardaran and intercepted a rickshaw transporting the hazardous salt.

The seized consignment, valued at 1.

5 million rupees, was being transported from Pirawadhi to Faisalabad.

The PFA officials immediately destroyed the confiscated salt on-site and filed a case against those involved for violating the ban.

The Director-General of the Food Authority stated that selling such dangerous items puts public safety at serious risk. He assured that strict action will be continued against those who disregard health regulations.