PFA seizes 16,000 rotten eggs consignment, disposed off

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team raided and seized consignment of 16,000 rotten eggs near at old Shujabad road.

The PFA team led by Deputy Director operations raided and seized eggs hidden into a secret store which were rejected from hatchery.

The rotten eggs were being supplied to various bakeries for manufacturing of food including biscuits and other bakery items.

The seized rotten eggs were disposed off at Multan waste management company dumping site while Rs 70,000 fine was also imposed on store owner.