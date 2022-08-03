PFA seizes 1,710 liters of substandard cooking oil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized a huge quantity of substandard cooking oil and registered a case against a man here on Wednesday.

A team supervised by Deputy Director PFA raided a cooking oil manufacturing unit on Tatiana Road and seized 1,710-liter of substandard cooking oil.

The team registered a case against the owner under section 22,27 of the Punjab Food AuthorityAct-2011.