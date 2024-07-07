PFA Seizes 200 Kg Expired Snacks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized 200 kilogram expired snacks during a special operation launched on Sunday.
In line with special directives of Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Muhammad Asif Javed, the food safety teams striving hard to ensure good quality food items to the masses.
In this regard, a special operation was conducted by Muzaffargarh food safety team and seized 200 kilogram expired snacks.
The expired snacks were going to be supplied at different shops of the district, the PFA sources said.
A sum of Rs 30,000 was imposed on the supplier while the recovered snacks were disposed of at the spot.
In a statement issued by DG PFA Muhammad Asif Javed, the PFA was tightening noose around the adulterators and stern action was being taken against them under zero tolerance policy.
