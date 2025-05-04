Open Menu

PFA Seizes 200 Kg Spices, Other Material In Burewala

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 02:40 PM

PFA seizes 200 kg spices, other material in Burewala

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed an illegal spice production

unit operating under the Names of famous brand in Burewala.

The food safety team raided the premises and seized 5,450 boxes

of fake recipe spices, 200 kilograms of loose spices, a substantial

quantity of packaging materials and industrial-scale spice mixing

and packaging machinery.

The production unit was immediately sealed and an FIR was lodged

against the owners.

APP/aaj-sak

