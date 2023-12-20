Open Menu

PFA Seizes 2075-kg Banned Salt

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PFA seizes 2075-kg banned salt

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized 2,075 kilograms (kg) of banned salt from a godown and sealed its premises here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the PFA said a team conducted a raid in grain market and recovered 2,075-kg banned china salt.

Its use in food items is strictly prohibited. Therefore, premises of the godown was sealed, and a case was got registered against its owner on the charge of violation of Pure Food Regulations. Further action was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab China Progress Market From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Te ..

Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Test rankings

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over ..

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

3 hours ago
 Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

4 hours ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

6 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

6 hours ago
PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

17 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

17 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan