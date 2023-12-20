PFA seizes 2075-kg banned salt

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized 2,075 kilograms (kg) of banned salt from a godown and sealed its premises here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the PFA said a team conducted a raid in grain market and recovered 2,075-kg banned china salt.

Its use in food items is strictly prohibited. Therefore, premises of the godown was sealed, and a case was got registered against its owner on the charge of violation of Pure Food Regulations. Further action was under progress, he added.