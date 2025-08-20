Open Menu

PFA Seizes 2,200-kg Rotten Meat In Bahawalpur

August 20, 2025

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with other government departments, seized more than 2,200 kilograms of rotten chicken and meat during raids at various locations in the city.

According to official sources, the operation was launched after PFA received intelligence reports that several butchers were attempting to smuggle a large quantity of spoiled meat from Bahawalpur to Karachi. Acting on the tip-off, joint teams of PFA, the Livestock Department, and the Deputy Commissioner’s Office raided private slaughterhouses and confiscated the stock.

Authorities said the seized chicken and meat, which had been stored for several days, was intended for supply to Karachi. They added that such substandard meat was often sold at butcher shops and used in restaurants in major cities, posing serious health risks to consumers.

It may be recalled that only a few days ago, PFA seized more than 30 mounds of rotten meat from the Khanqah area, also planned for smuggling to Karachi. Officials have warned that a crackdown against those involved in the sale and transport of spoiled meat will continue without exception.

