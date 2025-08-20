PFA Seizes 2,200-kg Rotten Meat In Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with other government departments, seized more than 2,200 kilograms of rotten chicken and meat during raids at various locations in the city.
According to official sources, the operation was launched after PFA received intelligence reports that several butchers were attempting to smuggle a large quantity of spoiled meat from Bahawalpur to Karachi. Acting on the tip-off, joint teams of PFA, the Livestock Department, and the Deputy Commissioner’s Office raided private slaughterhouses and confiscated the stock.
Authorities said the seized chicken and meat, which had been stored for several days, was intended for supply to Karachi. They added that such substandard meat was often sold at butcher shops and used in restaurants in major cities, posing serious health risks to consumers.
It may be recalled that only a few days ago, PFA seized more than 30 mounds of rotten meat from the Khanqah area, also planned for smuggling to Karachi. Officials have warned that a crackdown against those involved in the sale and transport of spoiled meat will continue without exception.
Recent Stories
Egypt hosts first preliminary camel race
Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch as annual event starting from ..
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnects 3 more meters
Police assist citizens during heavy rains, flooding
Pakistani MPs call on Nepal Speaker of House of Representative
KP govt accelerates Galiyat land use, zone planning for sustainable tourism deve ..
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting to review rain situation ..
LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastructure: DC
DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery
Modern blood bank inaugurated at Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas
Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: Chairman Senate
Substandard drinks seized in Kohat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnects 3 more meters11 minutes ago
-
Police assist citizens during heavy rains, flooding11 minutes ago
-
KP govt accelerates Galiyat land use, zone planning for sustainable tourism development11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting to review rain situation in Karachi11 minutes ago
-
LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastructure: DC19 minutes ago
-
DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery19 minutes ago
-
Modern blood bank inaugurated at Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas14 minutes ago
-
Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: Chairman Senate19 minutes ago
-
Substandard drinks seized in Kohat19 minutes ago
-
Labourer injured in brick-kiln fire in Hasilpur19 minutes ago
-
Body toll rises to 18 as search & rescue operation continues in Battagram-Mansehra border area1 hour ago
-
Bilal Azhar Kiani offers condolences on passing of Absar Alam’s mother1 hour ago