PFA Seizes 2300 Litre Adulterated Milk
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has recovered 2300 litre adulterated milk during a special campaign launched across the district on Saturday.
A special team of PFA under the supervision of Director Operations South Punjab, Shahzad Magsi, on Saturday launched a special operation against milk suppliers and set up picket at entry points of the district. The team collected samples of milk from 84 milk supplier vehicles out of which adulteration proved in the milk loaded on eight different vehicles.
The PFA teams disposed off the recovered 2300 litre milk which was going to be supplied to different milk shops.
Director South Punjab Shahzad Magsi said that checking of milk quality at entry points of the district would continue and stern action would be taken against adulterators. He said that as per directives of the DG PFA Muhammad Asif Javed, the food safety teams visiting all markets of the city to ensure availability of good quality food items to masses.
