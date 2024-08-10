Open Menu

PFA Seizes 2300 Litre Adulterated Milk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PFA seizes 2300 litre adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has recovered 2300 litre adulterated milk during a special campaign launched across the district on Saturday.

A special team of PFA under the supervision of Director Operations South Punjab, Shahzad Magsi, on Saturday launched a special operation against milk suppliers and set up picket at entry points of the district. The team collected samples of milk from 84 milk supplier vehicles out of which adulteration proved in the milk loaded on eight different vehicles.

The PFA teams disposed off the recovered 2300 litre milk which was going to be supplied to different milk shops.

Director South Punjab Shahzad Magsi said that checking of milk quality at entry points of the district would continue and stern action would be taken against adulterators. He said that as per directives of the DG PFA Muhammad Asif Javed, the food safety teams visiting all markets of the city to ensure availability of good quality food items to masses.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Market All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan